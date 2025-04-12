SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Carney unveils new ‘Canada Strong Pass.’ What free perks are available?

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted April 12, 2025 2:22 pm
2 min read
Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks during an announcement at Sheridan College in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
With more Canadians opting for local vacations amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has introduced a “Canada Strong Pass,” calling it a way to make it easier for families and young people to explore the country this summer.

Carney announced the initiative Saturday, saying that with U.S. President Donald Trump “threatening our economy and sovereignty, Canadians are uniting to find new ways to discover and celebrate our beautiful country.”

“Whether it’s trips to national parks and historic sites, spending the day at a national art gallery or museum, or hiking Canadian trails, my new government will help the next generation discover all Canada has to offer this summer,” the release said.

The Canada Strong Pass will let kids and teens under 18 get into national galleries and museums for free and ride VIA Rail at no cost when they’re travelling with their parents, the announcement said.

The Liberals said they are willing to work with provinces and territories to establish similar pricing structures.

The pass will be available from June to August 2025, with discounted access and fares also offered to young Canadians aged 18 to 24.

Carney details sustainability platform with new national parks, free visitation throughout summer

As part of the initiative, the Liberals said camping fees in national parks will be reduced during the same period to make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Last week, Carney also announced that he wants to make national parks and historic sites available for free this summer.

Carney also shared on social media Saturday that he spoke with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He emphasized Canada’s unwavering commitment to the alliance, calling it “ironclad” and pledging to ensure the country pulls its full weight within NATO.

“We will boost our defence spending, support our allies, and keep Canada strong,” he wrote on X.

Carney did not hold any public events on the campaign trail on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre focused on support for military veterans, pledging to automatically approve disability claims if they aren’t processed within four months. He made the announcement in Nepean — the Ottawa riding where Carney is running.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Timmins, Ont., with a public event scheduled for Saturday evening.

All three leaders are preparing for next week’s televised debates in Montreal, with the French-language debate on Wednesday and the English one on Thursday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

