One dead after two-vehicle crash closes major Brampton intersection

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street at about 1:24 p.m, Peel Police said in a social media post.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said two adults were initially transported to a local hospital. In an update, police said one of the adults was later pronounced dead.

A Major Collision Bureau officer is attending the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

No further information is available. Updates to come.