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Canada

One dead after two-vehicle crash closes major Brampton intersection

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 20, 2026 4:17 pm
1 min read
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arlyn McAdorey/ CP
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One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street at about 1:24 p.m, Peel Police said in a social media post.

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Police said two adults were initially transported to a local hospital. In an update, police said one of the adults was later pronounced dead.

A Major Collision Bureau officer is attending the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

No further information is available. Updates to come.

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