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Canada

3 charged after OPP seizes fentanyl, cocaine in drug probe

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 5:17 pm
1 min read
In total, investigators estimate the drugs have a street value of more than $231,000. Police also seized a vehicle, a shotgun, cellphones and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia.
In total, investigators estimate the drugs have a street value of more than $231,000. Police also seized a vehicle, a shotgun, cellphones and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia. OPP
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Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, thousands of opioid tablets, cash and a shotgun.

The investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Peterborough and Northumberland counties began in May, according to a police news release issued Thursday.

Investigators identified locations in Toronto and Curve Lake believed to be connected to the distribution of illicit drugs.

Police arrested one person in Toronto on July 27 and said the suspect was carrying a large amount of cash.

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Officers then executed search warrants at two Toronto-area homes.

The investigation led police to seize about 610 grams of suspected fentanyl, 415 grams of suspected cocaine, 19,450 suspected opioid tablets, about $52,000 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia, the release said.

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Two days later, officers executed search warrants at two homes in Curve Lake with assistance from the Anishinabek Police Service and the OPP canine unit.

During those searches, police seized about 320 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately $15,000 in cash.

In total, investigators estimate the drugs have a street value of more than $231,000. Police also seized a vehicle, a shotgun, cellphones and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Three people have been charged with multiple offences, including possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice.

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