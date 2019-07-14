Calgary Stampede wraps up for 2019

The Calgary Stampede is closing the barn doors on its 2019 season.

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth saw record-breaking attendance numbers for both the parade and McDonald’s Community Day with officials saying 2019 sits second on the all-time list for total attendance numbers.

Officials added that guests from all around the world enjoyed themselves as well:

30 per cent of visitors will stay at least five days in Calgary

65 per cent are likely to return for the Stampede

72 per cent would recommend Stampede to their friends

96 per cent believe that the Stampede is part of Calgary’s unique identity

This year’s show gave everyone a reason to come back, with officials saying that there’s even more of a reason to return next year.

“Next year by Stampede time, we will have reached a significant milestone with the opening of a hall,” said Warren Connell, Calgary Stampede CEO, on Sunday. “A 50,000-square-foot addition to the BMO Centre.”

The new hall will be similar to halls at the BMO Centre currently and will allow crews to take down BMO Hall A and the Corral to begin the BMO Expansion project.

While many things went well for the Stampede, the recent deaths of three horses put a dark cloud over some of its events — issues the Stampede said it continues to look at to provide the best experience for all involved.

“We review all of our practices and procedures, including the penalties, the dealings with the drivers, and we will continue to do that, both in our practices and ensuring that our zero-tolerance policy is followed,” Connell said.

Numbers for the 2019 Stampede are expected to be released on Monday morning.