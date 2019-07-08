Those Little Donuts shop missing from Calgary Stampede midway

Many have been left disappointed because a certain doughnut shop isn’t at the Calgary Stampede Midway this year.

The usual Those Little Donuts vendor is missing from its regular spot on the grounds, leaving fans of the sugary dessert upset.

Some of those fans took to Facebook over the last few days to voice their displeasure with the Calgary Stampede over their favourite doughnut shop’s absence.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede: New midway food for 2019

The owner of the Those Little Donuts announced that they missed the application deadline this year due to other matters.

“Just a whole bunch of business matters going on and it fell through the cracks, unfortunately,” said owner Nathan Maier on Monday. “I thought I had submitted it earlier, which I came to find out I had not done [it].”

Maier added that it’s a big disappointment to himself and the business to miss the biggest 10 days of the year.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede mini donuts celebrate 50 years at midway

When asked if the Stampede can make exceptions to longtime vendors, officials said that they had to keep the ball rolling.

“We do have so many long-standing relationships with a number of different vendors so we can’t really bend the rules for one person because then everybody would be late,” Jennifer Booth with the Calgary Stampede said.

Those Little Donuts anticipates rejoining the Stampede midway in 2020 and plans to apply on time next year.