Horses crash into fence at Calgary Stampede’s ‘half mile of hell’

One night after a second horse died following an incident at the Calgary Stampede’s chuckwagon races, one or more horses crashed into a fence Thursday night on the track known as the “half mile of hell.”

During Heat 7, a rider’s horses appeared to veer toward another wagon — and its horses — that was closest to the fence while making a turn on the track. Video of the incident appeared to show at least one horse being forced into a fence and breaking it while the horse next to it stumbled and appeared to fall in front of the moving wagon.

Earlier on Thursday, representatives from the Vancouver Humane Society called for the chuckwagon races to be suspended in the wake of two horses that died after sustaining injuries in the competition.

“This is the second horse to die in the chuckwagon race this week — horses die in this event virtually every year,” Peter Ficker, the humane society’s communications director, said. “It really needs to stop.”

Ficker suggested changes could be made in an effort to make the chuckwagon races safer.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Stampede said the event is “looking at the health of the horses, the safety of the wagons, we’re looking at those a lot more closely; the safety of the drivers and their safety record, not just at the Stampede, but throughout the season.”

“We’re very confident in the safety of the drivers, the safety of the riders, the safety of our track; again, there are things just beyond our control, and we wish we could control them because no one wants an animal to be injured out on that track,” Kristina Barnes said.

In 2016, Stampede officials implemented new rules and regulations for animal and rider safety, which saw changes to the placement of the barrels in the infield to reduce the protential for wagon contact.

It is not clear if any horses were injured in Thursday night’s crash. Global News has reached out to the Calgary Stampede for comment.

