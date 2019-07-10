Calgary Stampede

More
Calgary Stampede
July 10, 2019 11:48 pm

Horse injured at Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

By Online Journalist  Global News

A horse was injured during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Nathan Taylor/Global News
A A

A horse was injured during chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported that at around 8 p.m., the horse started to show problems halfway around the track during Heat 2 of the chuckwagon races. It eventually went down as the wagon approached the final turn.

That’s when Stampede officials brought in a black tarp and loaded the animal onto a trailer pulled by a tractor.

The Stampede confirmed that a horse required medical care but couldn’t explain the extent of the injuries.

READ MORE: Horse dies at 2019 GMC Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races

On Monday, a horse died during the second heat of the chuckwagon races.

A horse was injured during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Nathan Taylor/Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Stampede
Calgary Stampede chuckwagon horse
Calgary Stampede chuckwagon horse injury
Calgary stampede chuckwagons
Calgary Stampede horse
Calgary Stampede horse injured
Calgary Stampede horse injury
Calgary Stampede horses
Horse injured
horse injured Calgary

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.