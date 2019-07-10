Horse injured at Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

A horse was injured during chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported that at around 8 p.m., the horse started to show problems halfway around the track during Heat 2 of the chuckwagon races. It eventually went down as the wagon approached the final turn.

That’s when Stampede officials brought in a black tarp and loaded the animal onto a trailer pulled by a tractor.

The Stampede confirmed that a horse required medical care but couldn’t explain the extent of the injuries.

On Monday, a horse died during the second heat of the chuckwagon races.