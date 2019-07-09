Police investigating after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bracebridge

Officers are investigating after a man was transported to the local Bracebridge hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP say.

Police say they were called to an address on Alice Street in Bracebridge shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The circumstances that led to the man’s injuries are being investigated, police add, and further details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.