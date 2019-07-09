29 vehicles impounded on Airport Road in Mono, Ont. over weekend: OPP

Twenty-nine people were charged with excessive speed between Friday evening and Sunday evening on Airport Road in Mono, Ont., OPP say.

The 29 drivers were travelling at more than 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour, police say.

The top speed was 186 kilometres per hour, officers add, while the majority of the speeds were in the 150 kilometres per hour range.

All drivers charged had their licences suspended, OPP say, and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

They will all appear in Orangeville court in September.