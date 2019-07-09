46-year-old man charged with impaired boating in Innisfil: police

A 46-year-old man has been charged with impaired boating after South Simcoe marine officers spotted a boat in distress on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Around 1 p.m., officers saw two men paddling a disabled boat on Cook’s Bay in Innisfil, police say.

When police spoke to the boat’s operator, they detected the smell of alcohol and open alcohol was observed on the boat, officers add.

The boat’s operator then failed a breath test and was subsequently transported to the police station, officers say.

Further testing resulted in readings over the legal limit, police add.

The man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08 per cent and having open alcohol on a boat, police say.

The suspect’s licence was suspended for 90 days, police say.

He was released with a future court date.

