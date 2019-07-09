Crime
July 9, 2019 11:17 am

Police investigating after man seen taking photos of children in Collingwood: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are encouraging parents to report any suspicious behaviour they see around children.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

Officers are investigating after a man was reportedly seen taking photos of children in Collingwood on Thursday evening, OPP say.

The man was found by officers at Heritage Park in Collingwood, according to police.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Vaughan man found dead underwater in Bruce Peninsula National Park — OPP

Police are reminding parents that children will be out in parks because of the nice weather and say parents who observe suspicious behaviour should call police.

The investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.

READ MORE: Barrie police search for suspect following reported robbery of cellphones, tablet

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Safety
collingwood
Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP
Collingwood Crime
Collingwood news
Collingwood OPP
Collingwood police
Collingwood suspicious behaviour
Heritage Park
Heritage Park Collingwood
OPP
OPP child safety

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.