Police investigating after man seen taking photos of children in Collingwood: OPP
Officers are investigating after a man was reportedly seen taking photos of children in Collingwood on Thursday evening, OPP say.
The man was found by officers at Heritage Park in Collingwood, according to police.
Police are reminding parents that children will be out in parks because of the nice weather and say parents who observe suspicious behaviour should call police.
The investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.
