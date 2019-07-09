Police investigating after man seen taking photos of children in Collingwood: OPP

Officers are investigating after a man was reportedly seen taking photos of children in Collingwood on Thursday evening, OPP say.

The man was found by officers at Heritage Park in Collingwood, according to police.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Vaughan man found dead underwater in Bruce Peninsula National Park — OPP

Police are reminding parents that children will be out in parks because of the nice weather and say parents who observe suspicious behaviour should call police.

The investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing.

READ MORE: Barrie police search for suspect following reported robbery of cellphones, tablet