Sexual assault trial for former Bridgewater police chief begins

The sexual assault trial for the former chief of the Bridgewater Police Service began at Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

John Collyer is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl between April and July of 2016.

Collyer was placed on administrative leave from his role as chief of police in August 2016 and was suspended in May 2017 after the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against him.

The Town of Bridgewater, N.S., announced in an August 2018 statement that Collyer was no longer employed by the town.

The case is being heard by a judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.