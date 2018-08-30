Crime
August 30, 2018 3:34 pm

Former Bridgewater Police Chief facing sex charges no longer employed by Nova Scotia town

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE - John Collyer, shown here in an interview with Global Halifax, is facing one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation.

File/ Global News
A A

A Nova Scotia chief of police who is facing sexual assault charges is now unemployed.

The Town of Bridgewater, N.S., announced in a statement on Thursday that John Collyer, who was placed on administrative leave from his role as chief of police for the Bridgewater Police Service in August 2016, is no longer employed by the town.

“The employment relationship was finalized in accordance with labour standards in Nova Scotia, and independent of the matter before the courts,” the released said.

Story continues below

READ MORE: No trial date yet for Nova Scotia police chief facing sexual assault charges

Collyer is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and is waiting to stand trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The 26-year veteran of the force was suspended in May 2017 after the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) laid one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation against him.

The girl was 17 at the time of the alleged offences in Bridgewater between April and July of 2016.

READ MORE: Bridgewater police chief placed on leave following sex assault allegations

Officials from the Town of Bridgewater and the Bridgewater Police Commission say they will have no further comment on Collyer’s employment status or the matter before the courts.

“It’s time to move forward,” said Mayor David Mitchell. “There will be information forthcoming about the appointment of a new Chief of Police in Bridgewater in the weeks to come.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bridgewater
Bridgewater Police Service
Crime
John Collye
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News