Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of July 6

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Get outside and explore our province this weekend – here are some great ideas!

1. First Fridays

It’s no secret that the Exchange District is home to some of the coolest shops, galleries and restaurants in the city.

What makes them even cooler, is getting the chance to visit them late at night.

First Fridays is your opportunity to do just that.

Art galleries will be open late, with special activities planned and refreshments.

Then there’s Alleyways Market, which features 50 food, drink and craft vendors from all over Manitoba. Add in various dance, music and art installation pop ups throughout the District and you’re looking at a very cool evening.

First Fridays take place the first Friday of the month during the summer, starting at 5 p.m. and more info can be found here.

2. Stories at Sunset

One of the best parts of summer is getting outside with friends and family and hanging out around the bonfire, sharing stories.

‘Stories at Sunset’ is Lower Fort Garry‘s spin on the popular warm weather tradition.

This Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the entire family can enjoy an evening of bannock making, drumming, crafting and of course – storytelling!

If you’ve never been to Lower Fort Garry, you certainly want to change that! It’s a national historic site that was once a Hudson’s Bay Company post and a training base for the North-West Mounted Police.

Plus, Parks Canada has a ton of other cool events happening there all season long and you can check those out here.

3. Arts & crafts

Just down the highway in Portage la Prairie is where you’ll find the Prairie Fusion Arts & Entertainment Gallery.

It’s a 420-seat theatre where local and national artists submit their pieces to be on display, where they run summer camps, art classes and workshops, dance programs, youth theatre programs and more.

It’s also where you’ll find the Grand National Fibre Art & Quilt Exhibition currently on display.

The theme this year is ‘Still’ and organizers say it’s brought out some very unique styles.

“The different artists interpreted it their way and there’s a lot of amazing, incredible art pieces on display,” said Lee Beaton of Prairie Fusion Arts and Entertainment.

Those pieces include quilts, of course, but also wall hangings, sculptures and three-dimensional pieces.

You can see the exhibition until Aug. 10 and more details can be found here.

Happy weekend everyone!