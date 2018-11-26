French photographer finds Winnipeg’s beauty in murals

There are lots of reasons people fall in love with Winnipeg, but for photographer Cendrine Marouatt, it was simple – the murals.

Marouatt, originally from France, is embarking on an ambitious project to document all 600-plus murals in Winnipeg.

She said she wants to use the photos as a way to show off the city’s unique beauty to the world.

“I really want to start a conversation on art,” Marouatt told 680 CJOB. “There are so many artists here.

“These days, people take art as some kind of a joke or hobby. They don’t really take art seriously, so it’s fantastic to show what makes Winnipeg an actually beautiful city.”

Marouatt, who has lived in Canada for 15 years, said many of her friends back in Europe are shocked when she tells them just how active the city’s mural scene is.

“I’ve started sharing my photos of murals online, and people have said ‘wow, 600 murals!’,” she said. “In Paris, there are only about 50 of them.

“What’s very specific about the murals here is when we think about murals, we think walls – but here there are sheds, there’s garage doors, there’s even traffic control boxes.

“What is really interesting about those murals is they’re each a reflection of the neighbourhoods they’re in. They manage to blend the style in with what makes the district so special.”

Marouatt’s photo project – she’s already taken photos of about 100 of the murals so far – can be found at https://www.cendrinemedia.com/Portfolio-Series/Murals-Winnipeg/.

