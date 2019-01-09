Museums around the world are soliciting duck pics from each other

A handful of museums based around the world are playing a game of duck, duck, well, duck by soliciting each other to share their “best duck” pics.

It seems that the social media team over at the Museum of English Rural Life in the U.K. have a thing for ducks, and decided to challenge the British Museum to showcase its “best duck.”

hey @britishmuseum give us your best duck — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

London’s Natural History Museum chimed in, throwing shade at the British Museum for its lack of ducks.

“Can’t. They gave them all to us,” the museum tweeted along with a duck pic.

Can't. They gave them all to us. pic.twitter.com/Up8TJFp29K — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) January 4, 2019

The initial challenge between the two institutions quickly spread, with museums from all over the map sharing photos of ducks, trying to one up each other.

We're not @britishmusem but here across the pond we have a bird that is quite duck-like! 🦆 https://t.co/eYGKog10bp pic.twitter.com/nZyKVLKrKY — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) January 4, 2019

guys have you even seen a duck — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

Oh! It's our turn now? Well then, duck… duck… GOOSE @LibraryArchives pic.twitter.com/puAPb5pLNO — National Gallery of Canada (@NatGalleryCan) January 8, 2019

You want ducks? We've got ducks. But they're all, er…resting. pic.twitter.com/O9p21KuULY — Spadina Museum (@SpadinaMuseum) January 4, 2019

And some museums that have nothing to do with ducks, wildlife or artifacts joined in, sharing photos of duck-ish things.

Buuut…can your duck float as well @railwaymuseum? May we present our 1943 GMC DUKW amphibious vehicle: https://t.co/uDgJkg4Mf6 (We were staying out of the international museum duck hunt since, y'know, our collection is more guns than ducks, but we couldn't let this lie) pic.twitter.com/h9BAP9N0aO — National Army Museum (@NAM_London) January 7, 2019

Bet it's not as fast as our duck, Mallard. *mic drop* pic.twitter.com/nujNBOPqDu — National Railway Museum (@railwaymuseum) January 7, 2019

The Museum of English Rural Life’s initial tweet was posted on Jan. 4 and has been liked over 12,000 times, because who doesn’t enjoy a solicited duck pic?

mother i'm ready to conquer the world pic.twitter.com/8auYYcXmIj — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) January 4, 2019

Hey @TheMerl, here's a quacking duck that's got to be at the top of the bill✨ It's a cosmetics container made around 1300 BC in ancient Egypt🦆 https://t.co/XJPetqlnRQ pic.twitter.com/CU1N0iMuLD — British Museum (@britishmuseum) January 4, 2019

Better late than never : here's our cutest one! 👇 🦆 Duck figurine, Egyptian Antiquities (from -2106 to -1069) pic.twitter.com/Hhs5CvnhnD — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) January 7, 2019

Hey !

Wait for uuuuus !!!

🦆 Plate "Bracquemond-Rousseau" (between 1866 and 1875) pic.twitter.com/OJOhbfNnkX — Musée d'Orsay (@MuseeOrsay) January 5, 2019