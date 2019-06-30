Man sent to hospital after stabbing inside Sydney apartment

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed inside an apartment in Sydney, N.S., Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called to the stabbing on Brookland Street at around 3 p.m.

Police say the man was sent to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with stab wounds, then to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.