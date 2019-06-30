Teen dies after falling from vehicle in western P.E.I.
A 17-year-old girl has died after she fell from a vehicle in western Prince Edward Island, according to police.
In a news release, East Prince RCMP said they were called to a report of a female unresponsive on the side of the road early Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Man charged for impaired driving, possession of stolen vehicle in Dartmouth: police
Prince District RCMP, Miminegash Fire Department and Island EMS responded to Palmer Road.
Few details have been released, but police say the teen fell from a vehicle and died as a result of her injuries.
Police would not comment on whether the girl’s death was suspicious in nature.
READ MORE: 32-year-old man dies in ATV collision in Antigonish, N.S.: RCMP
Prince District RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.