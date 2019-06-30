Teen dies after falling from vehicle in western P.E.I.

A 17-year-old girl has died after she fell from a vehicle in western Prince Edward Island, according to police.

In a news release, East Prince RCMP said they were called to a report of a female unresponsive on the side of the road early Sunday morning.

Prince District RCMP, Miminegash Fire Department and Island EMS responded to Palmer Road.

Few details have been released, but police say the teen fell from a vehicle and died as a result of her injuries.

Police would not comment on whether the girl’s death was suspicious in nature.

Prince District RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing.