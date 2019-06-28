32-year-old man dies in ATV collision in Antigonish, N.S.: RCMP

A driver of an ATV in Antigonish, Nova Scotia lost control of his vehicle Friday as it entered the roundabout on Beech Hill Road, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Antigonish RCMP responded to the motor vehicle collision at 12:45 p.m.

Witnesses performed CPR on the driver until EHS arrived and took over.

The 32-year-old man from Saltsprings, Antigonish County was later transported to hospital via EHS and was pronounced deceased shortly after 2 p.m.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The area has been closed to traffic since the time of the collision and is expected to re-open later this evening. An RCMP Collision Analyst has been called to examine the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.