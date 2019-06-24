Canada
June 24, 2019 12:49 pm

Saskatchewan senior killed in ATV rollover near Russell, Man.

A 70-year-old Saskatchewan man is dead after an ATV accident north of Russell.

Russell RCMP said the fatal collision took place Friday afternoon in the Rural Municipality of Riding Mountain West when the off-road vehicle flipped due to steep terrain.

Police said the man, from Churchbridge, Sask., wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

