2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

Two people are dead after separate crashes on rural Manitoba highways this weekend, and neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to RCMP.

Virden RCMP responded to a single car collision around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highway 83, about 10 kilometres south of the community.

The vehicle had driven off the highway, into the ditch and rolled, ejecting and killing the 42-year-old driver.

The car’s passenger, a 31-year-old man, had been wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The second incident happened early Sunday morning in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

A car heading north on Highway 26 veered onto the east shoulder then crossed over and struck the west ditch before rolling several times.

The 28-year-old man driving was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at hospital.

RCMP say speed may have played a role in the crash, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The investigations are ongoing.

