2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

Two people are dead after separate crashes on rural Manitoba highways this weekend, and neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to RCMP.

Virden RCMP responded to a single car collision around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Highway 83, about 10 kilometres south of the community.

The vehicle had driven off the highway, into the ditch and rolled, ejecting and killing the 42-year-old driver.

The car’s passenger, a 31-year-old man, had been wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

READ MORE: Teen, 17, dies in two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 southwest of Winnipeg

The second incident happened early Sunday morning in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

A car heading north on Highway 26 veered onto the east shoulder then crossed over and struck the west ditch before rolling several times.

The 28-year-old man driving was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at hospital.

RCMP say speed may have played a role in the crash, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The investigations are ongoing.