One dead, another injured in northeastern N.B. single-vehicle crash
One man is dead and a woman was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in northeastern New Brunswick Thursday morning.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, N.B., was reported at around 6:30 a.m.
Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël is about 15 kilometres away from Shippagan.
Police say they responded to the outskirts of the community to find a vehicle in a ditch off Route 305.
The victim, and 18-year-old man from the area, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries, according to police.
An 18-year-old woman was sent to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
