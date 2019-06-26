Canada
June 26, 2019 5:54 pm

Moncton motorcycle crash claims life of 37-year-old man

A 37-year-old man has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Moncton Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash, on Mountain Road near Portledge Avenue, happened around 10:30 a.m.

Police believe the crash occurred when the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and left the road.

The driver from Riverview died at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

