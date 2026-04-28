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Canada

FIFA delists tickets for Toronto’s World Cup matches after resale price cap

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s resale cap will apply to original price of World Cup tickets'
Ontario’s resale cap will apply to original price of World Cup tickets
RELATED: Ontario’s resale cap will apply to original price of World Cup tickets – Mar 25, 2026
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Resale tickets for Toronto’s six World Cup matches appear to have been temporarily removed from FIFA’s resale platform after new rules came into effect in Ontario.

Last week, the Ford government passed its rules on ticket resale into law, capping prices at face value for all tickets sold in the province, including the upcoming men’s World Cup.

The resale rules will cap resale prices for the soccer tournament at their original face value, meaning anybody who bought a resale ticket above face value before the law now stands to lose money if they sell it again.

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For example, if someone had originally bought their World Cup ticket for $600 and then resold it for $1,200 to someone else, that person would have to resell it for $600.

FIFA is operating its own resale platform for the World Cup, where it has implemented no price rules and collects a 15 per cent surcharge from both the buyer and the seller.

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While resale tickets are now available in every other city, including Vancouver, they have temporarily been suspended for Toronto’s six matches.

FIFA did not respond to requests for comment from Global News.

The Canadian Press reported that the organization’s resale platform is being “reconfigured” to comply with the new law, which was announced in March.

— with files from The Canadian Press

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