Traffic
June 24, 2019 1:41 pm

Man seriously injured in motorcycle-car collision in Wasaga Beach, Ont.: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A Barrie man is facing serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Sunday morning.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A A

A 51-year-old Barrie man is seriously injured after a crash on Sunday morning that involved a motorcycle and a car, OPP say.

OPP responded to the reported crash at about 10:20 a.m. on Gold Course Road.

READ MORE: OPP continue to search for missing Thornbury, Ont., man

The Barrie man who was driving the motorcycle was transported via air ambulance to a trauma centre, police say.

Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.

READ MORE: 4 charged in drug trafficking investigation involving fentanyl in Simcoe County, OPP say

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie news
Huronia West Opp
motorcycle-car collision
Wasaga Beach
wasaga beach collision
Wasaga Beach news
Wasaga Beach traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.