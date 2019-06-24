Man seriously injured in motorcycle-car collision in Wasaga Beach, Ont.: OPP

A 51-year-old Barrie man is seriously injured after a crash on Sunday morning that involved a motorcycle and a car, OPP say.

OPP responded to the reported crash at about 10:20 a.m. on Gold Course Road.

READ MORE: OPP continue to search for missing Thornbury, Ont., man

The Barrie man who was driving the motorcycle was transported via air ambulance to a trauma centre, police say.

Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.

READ MORE: 4 charged in drug trafficking investigation involving fentanyl in Simcoe County, OPP say