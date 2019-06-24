4 charged in drug trafficking investigation involving fentanyl in Simcoe County: OPP

Four people have been charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation focusing on fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in Simcoe County, OPP say.

Two males were arrested in the city of Barrie, police say, and were charged with numerous offences related to trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

As a part of the investigation, police add, officers executed a warrant at an address in Springwater, Ont., and seized cocaine and cash.

A male and a female from Springwater were also charged with drug trafficking-related offences, police say.

In total, there are 50 charges between the four suspects, police add.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

