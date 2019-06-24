OPP continue to search for missing Thornbury, Ont., man

OPP are continuing to search for a Thornbury, Ont., man who has been missing from the Georgian Bay area since October 2018, police say.

Eric Spencer was last seen in the Honey Harbour Road and South Bay Road area.

Last week, officers returned to the area where Spencer was last seen in an effort to locate him or discover any clues regarding his whereabouts, police say.

At 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2018, officers were dispatched after a Honey Harbour Road resident noted that a man left his vehicle on their property and failed to return for it, police say.

Spencer has been described as being 60 years old, 173 centimetres tall, 78 kilograms, with a thin build, green eyes and light brown hair, officers add.

The search for Spencer is open and unsolved, OPP say, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

— With files from Hannah Jackson

