OPP investigating reported vehicle thefts at dealerships in central Ontario

Officers are investigating vehicle thefts from car dealerships that reportedly took place in central Ontario, including one incident in Collingwood, OPP say.

In the two reported incidents, including the one in Collingwood, the suspect attended the dealership requesting a test drive of a high-end pickup truck, police say.

The suspect then presented false identification to the salesperson prior to the test drive, police say, before driving the vehicle out of the dealership’s parking lot and never returning.

OPP are warning car dealerships about these incidents.

Those with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

