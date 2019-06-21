OPP investigating reported vehicle thefts at dealerships in central Ontario

Officers are investigating vehicle thefts from car dealerships that reportedly took place in central Ontario, including one incident in Collingwood, OPP say.
In the two reported incidents, including the one in Collingwood, the suspect attended the dealership requesting a test drive of a high-end pickup truck, police say.
READ MORE: 27-year-old man charged with impaired driving: Barrie police
The suspect then presented false identification to the salesperson prior to the test drive, police say, before driving the vehicle out of the dealership’s parking lot and never returning.
OPP are warning car dealerships about these incidents.
READ MORE: St. Catharines man charged with impaired driving in Parry Sound
Those with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: (May 6, 2019) Chip truck trailer stolen in Hamilton Township
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.