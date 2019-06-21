27-year-old man charged with impaired driving: Barrie police

A 27-year-old man has been charged after striking a parked car on Patterson Road and leaving the scene on Friday morning, Barrie police say.

The Barrie man was charged with impaired driving, failure to remain at the scene and driving with a suspended licence, police added.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found the vehicle that was struck with damage to the rear driver’s side.

A short distance away, officers add, the suspect vehicle was found parked in a residential driveway with significant damage to the front passenger-side tire.

The driver was located a short distance away, transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

