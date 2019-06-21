1 dead in 3-vehicle collision in Melancthon, Ont.: OPP

One person has died following a reported collision involving three vehicles, one of which was on fire, in Melancthon, Ont., at Highway 10 and 250 Side Road late on Thursday afternoon, OPP say.

Rachel Baker, 30, from Desboro, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, police say, and her next of kin have been notified.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a blue pickup truck towing a camper trailer was travelling south on Highway 10 and was followed by a Toyota Yaris, police say.

A black pickup truck that was driving northbound on Highway 10 drifted into the southbound lane and into the path of the blue pickup truck, police add.

The blue pickup truck carrying the camper trailer moved off onto the west side of the shoulder, police say, at which point the black pickup truck side-swiped the camper trailer, causing it to lose control and hit the Toyota Yaris.

According to police, the driver of the black pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Markdale hospital, while the driver and occupant of the blue pickup truck were uninjured. Baker was the driver of the Toyota Yaris.

Dufferin paramedics and the local fire departments were also on scene, officers say.

Highway 10 between Dufferin Road 9 and Dufferin Road 21 was closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

