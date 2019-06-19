Traffic
Car catches fire after wheel separates from truck on Highway 400 near Schomberg, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A wheel separated from a transport truck travelling south on Highway 400 on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

A car caught fire after a set of wheels separated from a transport truck travelling south on Highway 400 near Highway 9, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

No injuries have been reported at this time, Schmidt said, and the cause of the car fire is unknown.

“The (transport truck) came in contact with, I believe, another transport truck, and several other vehicles have been involved in a collision as a result,” Schmidt said.

The tire came off of the transport vehicle and struck other vehicles on the southbound side of Highway 400, Schmidt said.

The whole set of dual wheels came off from the transport truck as a single unit, Schmidt said.

Another wheel separation occurred about a week ago in a similar location, Schmidt said, and the driver that was hit was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

