Traffic
June 12, 2019 10:15 am
Updated: June 12, 2019 11:04 am

Loose tire crashes into car windshield on Highway 400 near Highway 89

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A female driver suffered serious injuries after a wheel came off a car traveling the opposite direction on Highway 400 and smashed through the windshield of her vehicle on Wednesday morning.

A A

The Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the wheel of another vehicle came crashing into her windshield on Highway 400 north of Highway 89 near Innisfil.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 400 when the front fire came flying off and bounced into the southbound lanes striking the windshield of another car injuring the driver.

Story continues below

The southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at the time of the collision. OPP said one lane in each direction is now open.

READ MORE: Tire flies off car on Hwy. 409 near Pearson airport, strikes windshield of another car

Ornge air ambulance landed on the highway and transported a 29-year-old woman from Barrie suffering serious injuries to a trauma centre.

Ornge said this is at least the third response from their crews in the last month involving tires separating from vehicles.

READ MORE: 31-year-old Barrie man facing charges following single-vehicle collision: police

Schmidt said there are several vehicles pulled over, including the white vehicle that lost its front tire. After the tire struck the vehicle travelling southbound, it bounced into a ditch off the highway.

According to Schmidt, the tire still hasn’t been located.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 400
Highway 89
Kerry Schmidt
loose tire on highway
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
tire crashes car hwy 400

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.