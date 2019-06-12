Loose tire crashes into car windshield on Highway 400 near Highway 89

The Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the wheel of another vehicle came crashing into her windshield on Highway 400 north of Highway 89 near Innisfil.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 400 when the front fire came flying off and bounced into the southbound lanes striking the windshield of another car injuring the driver.

The southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at the time of the collision. OPP said one lane in each direction is now open.

Ornge air ambulance landed on the highway and transported a 29-year-old woman from Barrie suffering serious injuries to a trauma centre.

Ornge said this is at least the third response from their crews in the last month involving tires separating from vehicles.

Schmidt said there are several vehicles pulled over, including the white vehicle that lost its front tire. After the tire struck the vehicle travelling southbound, it bounced into a ditch off the highway.

According to Schmidt, the tire still hasn’t been located.

Serious injuries to 29 year old female from Barrie after a vehicle on #Hwy400 NB at Hwy89 lost a wheel and bouced into the SB lanes colliding with a SB vehicle pic.twitter.com/82yVZnjRhx — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 12, 2019

Update: #Hwy400 has one lane open in both directions between Hwy89 and IBR https://t.co/NgcSLKYPOJ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 12, 2019