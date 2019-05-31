Tire flies off car on Hwy. 409 near Pearson airport, strikes windshield of another car

A driver on Highway 409 near Martin Grove suffered minor injuries after a wheel flew off another vehicle and slammed into the windshield of his BMW.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the incident happened not far from Pearson International Airport and that police got a call about a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m.

“Clearly, one of the vehicles, travelling eastbound, lost a wheel up front, on the driver side of the BMW,” Schmidt told Global News. “That wheel bounced across the highway into the oncoming lane, striking a westbound vehicle that was on their way down to the airport.”

Schmidt says the driver of the vehicle whose front windshield was struck was lucky to just suffer cuts and scrapes. He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“Again and again, we’ve seen wheel separation cause devastating results — fatalities as well,” Schmidt said. “Every time you check oil or check your pressure, you should be checking out wheel fasteners as well and make sure there’s no rust coming out from those fasteners. Those are telltale signs that there may be a problem.”

The driver of the vehicle that lost the wheel has been charged with detached parts, according to the OPP.

Scary moments after a vehicle lost a wheel which ended up slamming into another car on #Hwy409 near Martin Grove. Driver taken to hosp. with relatively minor injuries. Other driver charged with detached parts. #CheckYourNuts pic.twitter.com/vVv56yHov8 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 31, 2019

