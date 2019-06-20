2 charged in connection with vandalism spree: South Simcoe police

Two youths are facing multiple charges after some Innisfil residents awoke on June 4 to find many of their vehicles spray-painted overnight, police say.

The South Simcoe Police Service opened an investigation in response to the reported incidents on Ireton Street, Glen Cedar Crescent and McKee Court.

READ MORE: 2 charged after drugs, weapons seized in Penetanguishene counterfeit cash investigation: OPP​

Thirty incidents were identified and officers took 21 mischief reports, police say. Evidence was collected at each scene, officers added.

In the days after the reported event, police say officers were able to identify the people responsible for the vandalism.

READ MORE: OPP partners with MedicAlert to assist officers with vulnerable people

The two suspects from Innisfil are now facing multiple charges, police add.

WATCH: Raptors NBA Finals celebration marred by violence, vandalism