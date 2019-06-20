2 charged after drugs, weapons seized in Penetanguishene counterfeit cash investigation: OPP​

Two men are facing numerous charges after an investigation into fake money being used at a local business led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and recovered stolen property in Penetanguishene, OPP say.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of a counterfeit $10 bill being used at a business just after 7 p.m., police say, and that investigation led to the arrest of two men.

According to police, further investigation led to officers seizing about 11 ounces of drugs, a loaded handgun, an imitation handgun-style firearm, a knife, polymer knuckles, two Barrie Baycats championship rings, four women’s watches and a lady’s ring.

Kevin Monroe, 36, from Midland is facing 20 charges, OPP say, and Vance Sylvester, 29, from Christian Island First Nation is facing 27 charges.

Both are facing charges including uttering counterfeit money, fraud under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, among others, officers add.

Sylvester is facing additional charges of possession of a prohibited device of ammunition and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, police say.

The accused were both held for a bail hearing on Saturday at the Ontario Court of Justice.

