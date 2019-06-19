Crime
Police searching for suspect following reported theft in Barrie

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect after a reported theft from a vehicle on Tuesday.

The suspect entered into the vehicle parked in the driveway of the victim’s home, police say, and stole cash, a can of pop and several bank cards.

The bank cards were located discarded nearby, officers said.

The suspect is described to be a man with a thin build, wearing a black baseball hat with a logo on the front, camouflage pants, a light-blue hoodie with a circular logo on the back and black shoes with white soles, police say.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2783, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

