Novice driver charged after speeding, presence of drug in Innisfil: police

A 36-year-old man has been charged after an officer clocked him driving 117 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in Innisfil, police say.

The officer stopped the vehicle on Innisfil Beach Road to talk to the man, police say, who smelled of cannabis and was driving with a suspended G1 driver’s licence.

The driver admitted to the officer that he had smoked the previous night, police say.

The officer then tested the man’s saliva and found that he was above zero for a novice driver, police say.

The man was charged with speeding, driving under suspension, possessing a G1 licence and not being accompanied by a qualified driver, failure to surrender a permit, failure to surrender an insurance card and presence of a drug in a novice driver, police say.