OPP partners with MedicAlert to assist officers with vulnerable people

The OPP has partnered with MedicAlert to better assist police officers who are interacting with vulnerable people, including those living with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia or other cognitive brain injuries.

The MedicAlert Connect Protect service gives police officers 24-hour access to a registered subscriber’s photo, identifying information, past wandering history, triggers, de-escalation techniques and other information through the MedicAlert database, OPP say.

READ MORE: ‘Alarming increase’ in opioid overdoses, deaths across Ontario: OPP

The MedicAlert Connect Protect service may quickly locate lost or missing vulnerable people, police say, so they can be quickly and safely returned to their loved ones.

“This partnership allows police to work with a not-for-profit organization to provide the best possible service to our community,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a statement.

“This partnership mobilizes the community members to ensure we are able to care for vulnerable persons across Ontario.”

READ MORE: OPP lay close to 12,000 traffic charges during Canada Road Safety Week

The MedicAlert database also contains behaviour management strategies and caregiver information pertaining to an individual, OPP say.

The information from the database is accessible to all first responders in any jurisdiction, OPP add, meaning the subscriber information can be accessed even when they’re outside their home location.

WATCH: New Medicalert system for mental health problems