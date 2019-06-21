St. Catharines man charged with impaired driving in Parry Sound

A St. Catharines man has been charged after police received reports of a possible impaired driver on Bowes Street in Parry Sound just after midnight on Friday, OPP say.

Officers stopped the vehicle and suspected the driver was impaired by alcohol, police say.

READ MORE: 1 dead in 3-vehicle collision in Melancthon, Ont.: OPP

The driver, Davis King, 31, was then transported to the police station, officers say, where further testing was conducted.

King was subsequently charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand, police say.

READ MORE: 2 charged after drugs, weapons seized in Penetanguishene counterfeit cash investigation: OPP​

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

King is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 18.

WATCH: Concerns new impaired driving laws are overreaching