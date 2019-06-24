OPP searching for suspect who reportedly set fire to dumpsters in The Blue Mountains

Officers are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly set fire to several dumpsters in The Blue Mountains overnight between Thursday and Friday, OPP say.

One incident took place on Sleep Hollow Road, police say, while two others occurred at separate locations on Highway 26 in the Craigleith area.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any surrounding structures, officers add.

Officers are asking residents to call the police if they see any suspicious people, OPP say.

Anyone with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.