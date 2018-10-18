OPP seek public’s assistance in locating missing Thornbury man
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old Eric Spencer who has been missing from the Georgian Bay area since Wednesday.
According to OPP, Spencer was last seen in the Honey Harbour Road and South Bay Road area at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers say he may be travelling on foot.
Police say Spencer is from the Thornbury area and officers are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
