Canada
October 18, 2018 1:35 pm

OPP seek public’s assistance in locating missing Thornbury man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old Eric Spencer who has been missing from the Georgian Bay area since Wednesday.

According to OPP, Spencer was last seen in the Honey Harbour Road and South Bay Road area at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Barrie police seek assistance in locating missing woman

Officers say he may be travelling on foot.

Police say Spencer is from the Thornbury area and officers are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eric Spencer
Georgian Bay
Honey Harbour Road
Missing Man
missing person
Missing Thornbury man
mission person Eric Spencer
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
South Bay Road
Thornbury

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News