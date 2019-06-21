Canada
June 21, 2019 3:11 pm
Updated: June 21, 2019 3:13 pm

Police searching for missing father from Richmond Hill

By Anchor  Global News

Shandy Harricharrandas, 40, was last seen on Wednesday morning.

Veda Harricharrandas / Supplied
A A

Shandy Harricharrandas left his Richmond Hill home Wednesday morning for a client meeting in Guelph and hasn’t been seen since. His family grew concerned when he missed his five-year-old son’s t-ball practice that evening.

Police said Harricharrandas doesn’t have a history of going missing or any health issues.

Police and his family told Global News they think he suffered a head injury when he fell down the stairs 10 days before going missing.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 10-year-old boy missing in Rexdale found safe: police

“A couple times in the past week he complained of blurred vision and nausea,” his mom Veda Harricharrandas told Global News.

“He might have had a concussion and not even known.”

Veda added that Shandy thought the symptoms would soon go away.

Police said the Richmond Hill father was last seen by a woman in Tottenham on Thursday at 4 p.m., driving at 30-35 km/hr dazed and confused. He was driving a black 2013 four-door Honda Accord with a transformers logo sticker covering the front Honda emblem, police said. The car has the license plate BRZY 163.

READ MORE: Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Guelph man

He is described as approximately five feet, ten inches tall, 170 lbs with a medium build, brown eyes and short curly black hair.  He has a tattoo of his name on his upper right arm and a dancing Shiva on his upper left arm. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt and dress pants with black or brown dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Shandy Harricharrandas, 40, was last seen on Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Man
Missing Man Richmond Hil
missing man york regional police
Richmond Hill
Shandy Harricharrandas
York Police
York Regional Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.