Police searching for missing father from Richmond Hill

Shandy Harricharrandas left his Richmond Hill home Wednesday morning for a client meeting in Guelph and hasn’t been seen since. His family grew concerned when he missed his five-year-old son’s t-ball practice that evening.
Police said Harricharrandas doesn’t have a history of going missing or any health issues.
Police and his family told Global News they think he suffered a head injury when he fell down the stairs 10 days before going missing.
“A couple times in the past week he complained of blurred vision and nausea,” his mom Veda Harricharrandas told Global News.
“He might have had a concussion and not even known.”
Veda added that Shandy thought the symptoms would soon go away.
Police said the Richmond Hill father was last seen by a woman in Tottenham on Thursday at 4 p.m., driving at 30-35 km/hr dazed and confused. He was driving a black 2013 four-door Honda Accord with a transformers logo sticker covering the front Honda emblem, police said. The car has the license plate BRZY 163.
He is described as approximately five feet, ten inches tall, 170 lbs with a medium build, brown eyes and short curly black hair. He has a tattoo of his name on his upper right arm and a dancing Shiva on his upper left arm. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt and dress pants with black or brown dress shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
