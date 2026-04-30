Kelowna business hit hard amid an increase in dumpster fires

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At the 4 Loads Disposal Compound in Kelowna, B.C., heavy loads are a normal part of business but operators say there’s a different kind of load they are being forced to carry, one that is financially hurtful.

“It’s just an added, added cost and an added burden,” said Colton Sobchak, one of the company’s operations managers.

The added burden is part of a growing trend of dumpsters being deliberately damaged by fires and vandalism.

Security photos from numerous local businesses show recycling and garbage bins ravaged by fire, tagged with graffiti and their secured lids busted.

“The last year and a half to two years is when it’s been the worst,” said Dustin Sobchak, also an operations manager.

A cardboard recycling bin behind the Treehouse Interiors furniture store was damaged by fire just this week, but according to Dustin Sobchak, it’s just one of numerous recent cases.

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“Probably once a day with regards to graffiti, lids, burnt bins,” he said when asked how often the company is called about a damaged bin.

2:04 Kelowna business owner frustrated after recent bin fire

The operators say the frequent damage is causing a major hardship for the small family-owned business.

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“It’s very impactful,” said Dustin Sobchak.

With claims driving up insurance costs and deductibles adding up, the operators say they have little choice but to cover the bin repairs and replacements out of pocket, spending thousands of dollars last year alone.

“Times are getting tough out there and you know, people can’t afford to keep paying for stuff that shouldn’t be happening,” said Dustin Sobchak.

While they feel for people down on their luck, in some cases lighting fires to keep warm, they say there are also acts of public mischief, citing recent security video of an offender.

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“He just lit a piece of cardboard on fire, threw it in the bin. Next thing you know, the bin’s on fire,” said Colton Sobchak. “He didn’t stay and watch. He just walked away.”

The Sobchaks believe more government supports are needed amid the social disorder plaguing so many businesses.

“It’d be nice if the government worried about small businesses,” said Dustin Sobchak. “We pay PST, we pay GST, we pay property tax. I mean, the taxes never end and it’d be nice if the government could help everyone out.”

But in addition, they say tougher consequences are badly needed for those who insist on committing offences.

“When they do catch some of these people that damage and light these things on fire, they get a slap on the wrist and they’re out the next day,” said Colton Sobchak.