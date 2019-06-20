Toronto police searching for 10-year-old boy missing in Rexdale

Toronto police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday in Rexdale.

Police said Giovanni Phillips was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. in the Lynmount Road and Humber College Boulevard area.

He is described as being between four-foot-10 and five feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. At the time he was wearing his school uniform, which includes a dark blue shirt, dark blue pants and black boots.

Police said it was Phillips’ father who reported him missing at around 5:30 p.m. after the boy didn’t get on his bus after school.

Here's what @TPSOperations Cst. Jason Vine had to say about the reported sighting, pic.twitter.com/Blc5yj7cJM — Priya Sam (@PriyaSam) June 20, 2019

Police said there was also a minor incident involving Phillips at school Wednesday but they cannot confirm whether that is the reason why Phillips did not get on the bus.

Officials said there has been one sighting, on John Garland Boulevard, which was where the search focused overnight.

They are asking for anyone living in the area to check backyards, sheds or any sheltered areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

—With files from Priya Sam

