Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Guelph man

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Grant Donais, 36, was last seen in the Guelph area on June 10.

The Guelph resident is described as being white, with a large build, hazel eyes, short brown hair and scruffy brown facial hair.

He may be driving a grey 2005 Dodge Ram pickup with an Ontario license plate numbered AY8 3951.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or email Det. Const. Scott Wright at (519) 824-1212 or ext. swright@guelphpolice.ca.

You can also reach out anonymously at Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).