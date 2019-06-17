Crime
June 17, 2019 4:02 pm

Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Guelph man

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Grant Donais.

Guelph Police / ho
A A

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Grant Donais, 36, was last seen in the Guelph area on June 10.

The Guelph resident is described as being white, with a large build, hazel eyes, short brown hair and scruffy brown facial hair.

READ MORE: Missing elderly man located safely near Oshawa: Guelph police

He may be driving a grey 2005 Dodge Ram pickup with an Ontario license plate numbered AY8 3951.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or email Det. Const. Scott Wright at (519) 824-1212 or ext. swright@guelphpolice.ca.

You can also reach out anonymously at Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Grant Donais
Grant Donais Guelph
Grant Donais missing
Guelph
Guelph missing man
Guelph missing person
Guelph Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.