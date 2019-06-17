Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Guelph man

Guelph police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.
Grant Donais, 36, was last seen in the Guelph area on June 10.
The Guelph resident is described as being white, with a large build, hazel eyes, short brown hair and scruffy brown facial hair.
READ MORE: Missing elderly man located safely near Oshawa: Guelph police
He may be driving a grey 2005 Dodge Ram pickup with an Ontario license plate numbered AY8 3951.
Police are asking anyone with information to call or email Det. Const. Scott Wright at (519) 824-1212 or ext. swright@guelphpolice.ca.
You can also reach out anonymously at Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.