Guelph police asking for help in locating missing man

Guelph police say they are trying to locate a missing man with possible early onset dementia.

According to a news release on Friday, John “Bev” Kerr may be driving a silver 2008 Kia Rondo with Ontario plates BPSK 643.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue baseball cap, and blue jeans with a red jacket.

Police didn’t say when Kerr was reported missing but he has been seen in the area of various Tim Hortons, Walmarts and possibly Zehr’s in Guelph and Kitchener.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Guelph police immediately at 519-824-1212.