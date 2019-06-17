Canada
June 17, 2019 2:20 pm
Updated: June 17, 2019 2:28 pm

Warriors take out full page ad in Toronto newspaper congratulating Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Golden State Warriors are showing their championship pedigree even in defeat.

The Warriors took out a full-page ad in Monday’s Toronto Star to congratulate the Raptors on their first NBA title. The Raptors beat Golden State in six games to win the championship series and deny the Warriors a third straight Larry O’Brien Trophy and fourth in five years.

“The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the City of Toronto,” read the ad, which featured a black-and-white photo of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry hugging Raptors counterpart Kyle Lowry after Game 6.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, left, holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy as forward Kawhi Leonard holds his playoffs MVP trophy as they celebrate during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A full-page ad in the Toronto Star from the Golden State Warriors congratulating the Toronto Raptors on their NBA Championship is shown in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The Raptors finished off the hard-fought series with a 114-110 win Thursday in Oakland, Calif. The team celebrated with a parade through Toronto on Monday.

