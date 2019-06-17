$30M lottery won by 2 tickets purchased in Alberta

If you played Lotto 6/49 over the weekend, check your tickets. Saturday’s nearly $30-million prize was won by two tickets purchased in Alberta.

One of the tickets was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said in a media release Monday. The other winning ticket was sold somewhere in Alberta, but in neither Edmonton nor Calgary, WCLC said.

Saturday’s jackpot was a whopping $29,801,647, meaning each winning ticket is worth $14,900,823.50. The winning ticket numbers are 10, 19, 24, 30, 35 and 49, according to WCLC.

The winners have one year from the draw date — Saturday, June 15, 2019 — to claim their prize.

So far this year, Albertans have taken home 15 Lotto 6/49 prizes of $1 million or more.

The winners are asked to contact WCLC customer care at 1-800-665-3313.

