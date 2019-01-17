St. Albert man hits the jackpot, winning $7.9M lottery

A St. Albert man plans to start knocking things off “the old bucket list” after winning nearly $8 million.

Raymond Mussell was one of two winners of the Dec. 15, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw, taking home a whopping $7,935,986.70.

“I’ve always thought that people buy lottery tickets because there’s this chance you might be the next big winner,” Mussell said in a media release from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation.

“It’s that, ‘What if?’ question that keeps you buying.”

READ MORE: Check your tickets! $16M winning lottery ticket sold in Calgary

Mussell said his newfound fortune has given him a whole new perspective, as well as a greater appreciation for financial planning.

“I don’t feel any different as a person, but I’ve been given a really special opportunity. I need to be responsible when it comes to spending that opportunity,” he said.

“It would be easy to go out and buy this, that and whatever,” he continued. “But I won’t do that. It’s important to me that I continue to live a sustainable life, and that my kids live that life as well.”

Watch below: Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq has advice for lottery winners

While Mussell plans to share the winnings with his children, there are a few items he said he’ll buy for himself, including a house and a new truck.

“I’ve been recording music for years, and I’m now recording my second album. I’d like to put some money toward marketing the album and see where that takes me,” he added.

READ MORE: Winning $60M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton unclaimed 2 weeks later

Mussell bought his ticket at the Safeway gas bar on St. Albert Trail and shares the $15.8-million jackpot with another winner in Ontario.