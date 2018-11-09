Lotto Max jackpot jumps to $70M, adds another weekly draw day

Canadians will soon have a chance to win a bigger lottery jackpot — and twice as often.

Come May 2019, the Lotto Max jackpot cap is increasing to $70 million, up from the current $60 million.

READ MORE: Winning $60M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton

Also, beginning May 11, 2019, Canadians will be able to play Lotto Max every Tuesday, in addition to the existing Friday draw.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said the second draw every week means lottery players will see jackpots grow more quickly than ever before.

The WCLC also said $1 million Maxmillions prizes will kick in when the main jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million.

There will also be two new prize categories: match 5/7+bonus, and match 4/7+bonus.

The lottery said the odds of winning the main jackpot will be 1 in 33.3 million per $5 ticket.

READ MORE: Missing millionaires — Canadians let $46M in lottery prizes slip away in 2017

When Lotto Max was introduced in 2009, it offered multiple $50 million jackpots a year. The jackpot cap increased to $60 million in 2015.

Since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max has paid more than $10 billion in prizes.

WATCH: Interviews with previous Lotto Max winners.